Jeff Bezos Accounts for 42% of Top CEOs’ Political Contributions in Midterms

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos accounts for 42 percent of all the top CEOs’ Midterm political contributions, having donated over $10 million.

According to MarketWatch, Bezos has donated at least $10,159, 970, most of which went to With Honor — a PAC which attempts to help get veterans elected to Congress.

The second biggest spender has been the Hess Corporation’s John B. Hess, who spent at least $877,600, followed by Wynn Resorts founder Stephen Wynn, who spent at least $797, 467.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings spent at least $571,600 on the Midterm elections, while 21st-Century Fox’s James Rupert Murdoch spent at least $506,666.

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff spent at least $202,233, Pfizer CEO Ian C. Read spent at least $181,833, and Oracle Corporation executive Safra Ada Catz spent at least $173,433.

Other notable company executives included Discovery CEO David M. Zaslav ($143,600), Motorola Solutions CEO Gregory Brown ($132,150), Disney CEO Bob Iger ($111,800), and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ($104,900).

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was number 226 on the list, spending just $10,000, while Larry Page, the CEO of Google parent company Alphabet, spent $5,000.