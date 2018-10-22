Tesla Insiders: ‘Musk’s Extreme Micromanagement Has Wasted Time and Money’

In interviews with 35 former and current Tesla employees, the company’s CEO Elon Musk is painted as a divisive figure who micromanages every part of the company.

CNBC reports that interviews with 35 former and current Tesla employees have provided a deep insight into the running of the company and it’s CEO, Elon Musk, who is described polarizing, obsessed with micromanagement, and producing everything from scratch.

According to CNBC, the interviews with employees show Musk as an: “ambitious CEO whose drive to make everything from scratch sometimes impaired his decision-making, leading him to approve expensive projects that failed and delayed production.” CNBC also stated that Musk regularly refused to consider using production methods previously used by major automakers and regularly ignored advice from experienced auto industry veterans within Tesla.

One interview performed was with Spencer Gore, a former Tesla and SpaceX employee who is now the CEO of Impossible Aerospace. He discussed Musk and Tesla stating: “Elon Musk is in a position most will never experience — trying to deliver an industry-defining product on a limited budget. He can’t afford to make decisions slowly, or even always compassionately. When he involves himself in low-level details it’s to enhance execution speed. For some engineers, this can be frustrating, at times heartbreaking — but Elon’s unconventional style is what built the Tesla we all chose to join.”

But other employees have stated that Musk’s management style has in fact been detrimental to the company. One issue that many had was Musk’s investment in complicated and seemingly unnecessary technology in an attempt to set Tesla’s factories apart from their competitors. CNBC writes:

Musk’s ambition to make Tesla factories high-tech and distinct from all other carmakers led him to approve spending on systems that some of his direct reports had cautioned were unnecessary or at least unproven. One example was a project known as the “vision system.” Among other things, the vision system was supposed to speed up end-of-the-line quality inspections for fully assembled Model 3s. Manufacturing engineers installed high-resolution cameras and aimed them at cars coming through to snap photos and transmit them to inspectors in another part of the factory. Inspectors should have been able to evaluate the pictures on a computer, then click “good to go” or flag the car for further reviews or rework. They would be helped by vision control software Tesla bought for the initiative.