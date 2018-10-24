Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Twitter Lets #MAGABomber Conspiracy Theory Rise to Top of Trending Topics

Twitter trends #MAGABomber
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED25, CNN

A conspiracy theory alleging that the culprit behind the attempted bomb attacks on former President Obama, the Clintons, and others is a Trump supporter became the top trend on Twitter today.

In the wake of a number of attempted bomb attacks on left-wing news outlets and politicians, the conspiracy hashtag #MAGABomber became the number one trending topic on the platform in the U.S.

Users tweeting in the hashtag allege that whoever is behind the attempted bombings is a supporter of President Trump or has been influenced by his comments criticizing left-wing news outlets and politicians. Below are some example tweets attacking the President and his supporters:

Conservative activists have however begun utilizing the hashtag, pushing back on anti-Trump propaganda and conspiracy theories, some have even mocked those blaming President Trump:

Breitbart News has reached out to the company for comment on the #MAGABomber hashtag and whether or not it plans to remove it for pushing a blatant conspiracy theory — the platform has regularly removed trending hashtags in the past. The company has not responded to the request at the time of the writing of this article.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com.

.