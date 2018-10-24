Twitter Lets #MAGABomber Conspiracy Theory Rise to Top of Trending Topics

A conspiracy theory alleging that the culprit behind the attempted bomb attacks on former President Obama, the Clintons, and others is a Trump supporter became the top trend on Twitter today.

In the wake of a number of attempted bomb attacks on left-wing news outlets and politicians, the conspiracy hashtag #MAGABomber became the number one trending topic on the platform in the U.S.

Users tweeting in the hashtag allege that whoever is behind the attempted bombings is a supporter of President Trump or has been influenced by his comments criticizing left-wing news outlets and politicians. Below are some example tweets attacking the President and his supporters:

Nobody knows who committed this.

Everybody knows who incited it.#MAGABomber — Keith M. (@ksecus) October 24, 2018

Republicans could’ve stopped Trump from the craziness. They had the power then & they have it now. But they won’t. They’re culpable for the result. Why would anyone vote for any Republican in these times? Vote for Democrats on Nov 6. #MAGABomber pic.twitter.com/kJILZjgSgj — Mike #DemForce (@MikeEdBaker) October 24, 2018

FBI releases photos of possible suspects #MAGABomber pic.twitter.com/eFjFeOLeSb — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) October 24, 2018

We don’t today’s facts. But we do know today’s climate created by Trump. That climate is consistent with today’s events. I think Trump is unfit. He’s incapable of leading with integrity. Republicans should demand his resignation. They won’t. So vote for Democrats.#MAGABomber pic.twitter.com/wAYFajzfJj — Honey #DemForce (@HoneyDemForce) October 24, 2018

The #MAGABomber is a direct result of @realDonaldTrump’s comments about the media being the enemy of the people. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 24, 2018

Conservative activists have however begun utilizing the hashtag, pushing back on anti-Trump propaganda and conspiracy theories, some have even mocked those blaming President Trump:

Looks like the #MAGABomber continues to strike with impunity. pic.twitter.com/KF1UfPPUDU — 🌖Jean's Help Desk🌖 (@Jeans_Stream) October 24, 2018

.@jack @twitter You have shut down plenty of trending hashtags Why is #MAGABomber trending

That is a disgrace since no one has any idea who did this Please fix this — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) October 24, 2018

#MAGABomber is a conspiracy theory. There is no proof of motive. pic.twitter.com/xLjwuf9qXu — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) October 24, 2018

Will Snopes and PolitiFact be writing articles on how the entire Left promoted a dangerous #MAGAbomber conspiracy theory with no evidence? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 24, 2018

Partisan media outlets and purported news writers spreading the dangerous #MAGABomber conspiracy theory with no evidence today pic.twitter.com/ZCfLuk3bEa — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 24, 2018

Breitbart News has reached out to the company for comment on the #MAGABomber hashtag and whether or not it plans to remove it for pushing a blatant conspiracy theory — the platform has regularly removed trending hashtags in the past. The company has not responded to the request at the time of the writing of this article.