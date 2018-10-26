Twitter Defends Removal of President Trump’s Followers

After President Trump called out Twitter for removing “many people” from his account, Friday, Twitter issued a statement defending its removal of followers.

President Trump called out the social network on Friday, declaring, “Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join – they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all.”

“A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp!” he continued. “Total Bias?”

In response to President Trump’s post, Twitter released a statement defending the cull of followers.

“Our focus is on the health of the service, and that includes work to remove fake accounts to prevent malicious behavior,” claimed a Twitter spokesman in a statement. “Many prominent accounts have seen follower counts drop, but the result is higher confidence that the followers they have are real, engaged people.”