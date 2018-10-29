Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Accuses Social Media Companies of Conservative Censorship

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale told CBS This Morning that members of the Left “weren’t very happy” that Facebook and the other members of the “Palo Alto Mafia” helped elect President Trump.

“I think that when the left found out that Facebook, a tool built by Silicon Valley, helped elect President Trump, they weren’t very happy,” Parscale said. “And so they want to do everything they can to help prevent conservative voices. And I think that you have multiple platforms I call the ‘Palo Alto mafia’ trying to stop that.”

Parscale himself was instrumental in the President’s victory, serving the campaign as its digital media strategist.

Parscale wrote exclusively on Breitbart News that Silicon Valley is meddling with free speech and elections, pointing out: “Unfortunately, Big Tech monsters like Google and Facebook have become nothing less than incubators for far-left liberal ideologies and are doing everything they can to eradicate conservative ideas and their proponents from the internet.”

And while the companies themselves all maintain that they do not filter content based on political alignment, Senator Ted Cruz offered a similar observation during Facebook’s congressional hearing in April: “There are a great many Americans who I think are deeply concerned that Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in a pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship,” he said.

Even so, Parscale has confidence in the will of the American people, and does not think that attempts to censor conservative views will ultimately be successful. “There are lots of things they can’t stop,” he said. “And I think one of the big emerging technologies is just your cellphone, direct, rich media and text messaging, and the things we can do directly through your phones.”

Earlier this month, Parscale outlined some of the ways the Trump 2020 campaign will reach voters.