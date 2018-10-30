Elon Musk Scrubs Official CEO Title to Become ‘Nothing of Tesla’

In a surprising and confusing move, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has removed his official titles from both Tesla and SpaceX, dubbing himself the official “Nothing of Tesla.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again been using his Twitter account to make major company announcements that may upset SEC regulators. Musk posted a tweet recently which reads: “Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I’m now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far.”

Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I’m now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018

90 minutes later, the official Nothing of Tesla stated that he would be taking the official titled of President of Tesla in order to fulfill legal requirements as bearing no title while running the company could “confuse the authorities.”

Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018

On Monday the titles of Musk and two other Tesla executives were removed from the company’s official website, the company has yet to explain the reason for these changes. Although Musk’s title appears to have changed it appears that he is still acting as chief executive and chairman of the company, although under his agreement with the SEC, he will have to relinquish his position as chairman by mid-November.

One Twitter user also noted that Musk’s description page on the SpaceX website was also edited to remove his titles of founder, CEO and lead designer, instead just stating that he “leads SpaceX.”

Musk appears not to have not changed his ways following the $20 million fine he received from the SEC due to his reckless use of Twitter. In a recent tweet thread discussing social media, Musk stated that Twitter users rarely gave praise to others but regularly published criticism. One follower replied that Musk had received 19,000 likes on that tweet showing that he received quite a lot of praise on the platform. Musk replied that Instagram was much more likely to provide positive affirmation than Twitter was. Another user replied to Musk: “How about that one that cost you 20M, how was the ‘like’ ratio on that one?” to which Musk simply replied: “worth it.”