Breitbart News Introduces ‘Listen to Story’ Feature

Breitbart News launched an overhaul of the website recently, making a number of changes to the site and introducing new features such as the updated “trending” section near the top of the homepage. But one of the most interesting new features that Breitbart News has implemented is the “listen to story” feature, which allows users to listen to every story Breitbart publishes, for all the times listening is more convenient than reading.

The new feature can be found on each article, placed just below the name of the author. An orange play button appears on the left, which readers can utilize to play and pause the story. The time displayed on the far right indicates how long the audio version of the article will run.

The listen to story feature is particularly useful for readers wishing to hear the latest articles from Breitbart News while on the go. Many readers have noted that the feature is particularly useful when traveling in the car — connecting your phone to a cars speaker system allows users to play a Breitbart News article while driving.

While most articles will be read by a computerized voice, some articles will be read by their authors or special guests.

The “listen to story” feature can be found on all Breitbart News articles across the website.