‘Sex Robot Brothel’ Raising Funds to Open in California Next Year

A “sex robot brothel” is raising funds to open in California next year, where men will reportedly be able to pay $10,000 to take a sex robot’s “virginity.”

The brothel, named Eve’s Robot Dreams, is set to open in West Hollywood, California, next year if it raises $155,000 from a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

“At this brothel, people can experience cutting edge technology in a clean and futuristic environment… Everything from the lighting to the furniture is designed to transport you into a fantasy world where you can explore things you never thought you’d get a chance to explore,” claimed Eve’s Robot Dreams CEO Unicole Unicron in an interview with the Daily Star. “Often times men treat these dolls the same way a child treats their dolls… They dress them up and have entire conversations with them. I personally don’t think it’s too weird, just an aspect of childhood being fulfilled.”

“The concept of virginity will always be appealing in society where women are highly sexualized while their sexual purity is simultaneously held in high regard,” Unicole declared, on the topic of customers being able to pay to take a robot’s virginity. “It’s no different for a female robot. Men always want to be on the forefront of new technology and this is the most intimate way for them to do this… Everyone is clamoring to be the first person to sleep with these robots because it is truly a historical act.”

Unicole also claimed “many couples enjoy adding a third who is a robot or a doll,” for a threesome, adding, “It gives couples a safe place to practice sexual freedom without the added factor of jealousy.”

On its Indiegogo campaign page, Eve’s Robot Dreams explained, “Guests can begin building a relationship with their new companion by downloading the Realbotix app on their phone. When they visit Eve’s they can either interact with the companion bot that they have already started to get to know, or with one who they haven’t yet met.”

The campaign also noted that as its “main concern is cleaning and sanitation,” they will be “working with LA County and OSHA to provide the safest environment for everyone,” with “staff on-hand to clean and sterilize equipment,” and the ability for customers to “be able to purchase their own vaginal or anus insert that is theirs and theirs alone.”

Unicole’s crowdfunding campaign has currently raised just $2,512 out of a needed $155,000, with only two weeks left to go.