Thousands of Google Employees Worldwide Join Walkout Protest Against Sexual Harassment

Thousands of Google employees around the world joined in with the #GoogleWalkout protest against Google executives’ alleged protection of sexual harassers at the company.

Employees from New York City, Dublin, London, Singapore, Toronto, Berlin, and Cambridge all joined in with the protest — which Google executives reportedly tried to quell — with employees providing a list of demands to Google executives. Further protests are expected at Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters.

The demands included, “An end to Forced Arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination,” “A commitment to end pay and opportunity inequity,” “A publicly disclosed sexual harassment transparency report,” “A clear, uniform, globally inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct safely and anonymously,” and, “Elevate the Chief Diversity Officer to answer directly to the CEO and make recommendations directly to the Board of Directors.”

Dublin:

Big crowd here now at Google Dublin for the #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/hvRgPHX27D — Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) November 1, 2018

Quick group photo and then it was back to work. Huge reluctance among those taking part to talk to press about why they were there – seemed to be under impression they weren’t allowed by the company despite being told by it they could speak to media in a personal capacity. pic.twitter.com/KZTcSrS9Gt — Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) November 1, 2018

London:

Hello from Google in London. A groups just came out for the #googlewalkout pic.twitter.com/nTeZ9rSAKC — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 1, 2018

Here's one of four Google London sites coming out in support of our colleagues. #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/SevBraiPrc — Hoi Lam (@hoitab) November 1, 2018

Google employees at the company's U.K. headquarters are staging a walkout to protest how the tech giant has handled sexual harassment pic.twitter.com/8s8CxIkfpt — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 1, 2018

New York City:

.@Google employees in New York City are participating in a worldwide #GoogleWalkOut to protest the company’s lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct. Employees in #MountainView will also walk out at 11:10 a.m. https://t.co/2svNfFOIwJ pic.twitter.com/UcXQOYN4DY — Kiki 🕷️🕸️ Intarasuwan (@kintarasu) November 1, 2018

People are starting to walk out in clumps #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/G66XsstL7r — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) November 1, 2018

Google NYC showing up for #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/ukfBnclZCh — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) November 1, 2018

Zurich, Switzerland:

Zurich's #GoogleWalkout was inspiring to see so many Googlers support changes improving transparency, accountability, and equity. I look forward to the US walkouts and subsequent change. @GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/U5mDpeElW2 — Megan Ben Dor Ruthven (@maruthven) November 1, 2018

Singapore:

The first of many coordinated #GoogleWalkout protests has begun – this is at the firm’s office in Singapore. (Pic via https://t.co/h44RZYGGHV ) pic.twitter.com/QeFgmPbHnN — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeBBC) November 1, 2018

Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States of America

#GoogleWalkout Cambridge — seems like the whole office is here. Can't get a photo that accurately expresses the magnitude. pic.twitter.com/94rIbQJ9Ls — mc #YesOn3 millen (@mcmillen) November 1, 2018

Happening NOW: Google Employees in Cambridge, MA walking out in support of #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/BJbpBtHbVi — 🗳 nasser 🗳 (@nassereledroos) November 1, 2018

Toronto:

I am at the @google Toronto office where a few dozen employees appear to be assembled, ready to walkout. Group keeps growing. #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/O4eWlaaZJm — Tara Deschamps (@tara_deschamps) November 1, 2018

Crowd is definitely over fifty people, close to a hundred, at the Toronto #googlewalkout. Brave folks — bryson (@Bryson_M) November 1, 2018

Montreal:

Google employees in Montreal have gathered up the street from their office on the campus of McGill University – #GoogleWalkout @GoogleWalkout – No one willing to speak on the record, but one explaining that the action says it all. pic.twitter.com/lB8siMeWMj — Elias Makos 📺📻🎙 (@eliasmakos) November 1, 2018

#GoogleWalkout happening now in Montreal. @googlewalkout – None of the employees are willing to talk on camera. pic.twitter.com/YBTQ9RCLeQ — Elias Makos 📺📻🎙 (@eliasmakos) November 1, 2018

“I’m walking out tomorrow with thousands of my coworkers because I believe it’s past time for this abuse to stop,” declared Google engineer Amr Gaber in a Twitter post, Wednesday. “It’s clear neither government nor business leaders will fix this on their own. We have to do this ourselves y’all.”

As previously reported, Google allegedly gave former executive Andy Rubin a “hero’s farewell” and a “$90 million exit package,” despite concluding that sexual harassment allegations against him were “credible”– a move which prompted the walkout protest on Thursday.

Rubin denied the allegations, which he claimed contained “numerous inaccuracies” and “wild exaggerations.”

In a comment to Buzzfeed, one Google employee involved with the protest claimed to be “furious” at Google’s decision, adding, “I feel like there’s a pattern of powerful men getting away with awful behavior towards women at Google‚ or if they don’t get away with it, they get a slap on the wrist, or they get sent away with a golden parachute, like Andy Rubin. And it’s a leadership of mostly men making the decisions about what kind of consequences to give, or not give.”

In exactly 2 hours from now, thousands of my fellow Googlers at the Googleplex (the mothership in Mountain View) and other west coast offices will walk away from our desks in protest. No more forced arbitration! More accountability! Lets end sexual harassment! #GoogleWalkout — Zac Bowling (@zbowling) November 1, 2018