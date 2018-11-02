Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand Top 3 Twitter Political Advertisers

The top three spenders on political campaign Twitter advertisements are Democrat congressmen and senators, with Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) leading the charge, according to a report.

At the top of the list of the biggest political Twitter ad spenders, reported by Bloomberg, was Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who is currently trying to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). O’Rourke spent $810,000 on Twitter advertisements.

In second place was Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who has spent $604,000 on Twitter advertisements, followed by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who spent $118,600.

NextGen America, an environmental advocacy group owned by billionaire hedge fund manager and leftist Tom Steyer was in fourth place, spending $117,300.

Out of the top twelve spenders, only three were Republican — the Senate Leadership Fund, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the Republican candidate for Senate in New Jersey, Bob Hugin.

“In a year when control of the House and Senate are potentially up for grabs, Twitter has certified fewer than two-dozen House candidates to run campaign ads on the site; 14 of them are Democrats and eight come from the GOP,” reported Bloomberg. “In the Senate, 11 Democratic candidates and four Republican candidates are certified to run ads.”

Facebook and Twitter have repeatedly shut down campaign advertisements from Republican candidates, including Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and California congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng.

In August, both Facebook and Twitter blocked an advertisement from Heng, which detailed her parents’ escape from Cambodian communist atrocities, describing it as “obscene.”

In the same month, psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein warned Big Tech companies would “be able to shift upwards of 12 million votes in November with no one knowing that they’re doing so … and without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace.”

This month, it was revealed that Netflix employees donated to Democrats over Republicans 141 to 1.