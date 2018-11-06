Google Changes Search Engine Logo to ‘Go Vote’

In an attempt to encourage its users to vote in the midterm elections, Google has changed its search engine logo to “Go Vote,” and introduced a feature to show users where their nearest polling station is, with options for both English and Spanish.

Users who click the logo are taken to a Google search feature which helps to find the nearest voting location and details.

Go Vote: Here’s where to find the information you need to make your voice heard on #ElectionDay. — Google (@Google) November 6, 2018

“Today’s Election Day Doodle leads to a tool that will help you find your polling place for the 2018 U.S. Elections,” declared Google on its Doodle page. “In addition to helping you find your local polling place, other tools help explain the voting process with information on how to vote in both English and Spanish.”

In September, the company joined a Big Tech campaign to get users to register to vote, showing users how to register with a Doodle and link on its homepage.

During the 2016 presidential election, Google had close ties to Hillary Clinton and her campaign.

Then-Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt expressed his desire to be “Head Outside Advisor” to Clinton, while Google suppressed negative search suggestions for the Democratic Party candidate.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange also claimed that the Silicon Valley giant was “directly engaged” with the Clinton campaign.

Dozens of former Clinton employees now work at Google, and vice-versa– at least 27.