Nintendo Apologizes, Removes Native American Reference from ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Game

Nintendo

Console gaming giant Nintendo has removed a Native American reference from its hotly anticipated game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, after the company received complaints and allegations of racism.

In the upcoming game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo has included a retro character from a crude early 1980’s handheld game which featured a Native American parody in a loincloth and holding a torch.

“Mr. Game & Watch is a retro character from a line of handhelds Nintendo released in the 1980s. One of his moves is reportedly a reference to ‘Fire Attack,’ a 1982 game where the player is a Civil War-era general defending a fort from torch-wielding Indians,” explained Variety. “When he uses it, he transforms into a stereotypical Indian wearing a loincloth and feather, and he attacks with a flaming torch.”

Some users on Twitter accused Nintendo of racism after the character was revealed, while left-wing gaming blogs, including Gawker’s Kotaku, and Polygon, also criticized the “racist” depiction — prompting Nintendo to apologize and promise to modify the game to appease the journalists and social justice warriors.

“Nintendo has been planning to distribute an update for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ that removes the feather from the silhouette of Mr. Game & Watch,” claimed Nintendo in a statement. “The original game on which this depiction of the character is based was released more than three decades ago and does not represent our company values today.”

“We sincerely apologize that this change was not noticed in our marketing material and are continuing our work to make ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ an experience that is both welcoming and fun for everyone,” the company continued.

Nintendo has previously been accused of racism, with Nintendo Switch’s Street Fighter 2, Arms, and a large variety of other titles.

Last year, Nintendo also removed sombreros from Super Mario Odyssey following accusations of racism and “cultural appropriation.”

