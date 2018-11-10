Breitbart News Ranks in Top 10 Publishers on Facebook for October 2018

Despite attempts by the social media Masters of the Universe to censor conservative viewpoints, the social media engagement experts at NewsWhip have listed Breitbart News as one of the top ten Facebook publishers for October 2018.

According to the recently released NewsWhip rankings for October of 2018, Breitbart News has entered the top ten publishers on Facebook, ranking alongside CNN, Fox News, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. Breitbart’s ranking as the tenth most engaging publisher on Facebook is the highest rank the site has ever attained, and a jump from number 15 in September.

NewsWhip explained its rankings system, stating: “Our rankings come from NewsWhip Analytics. The analysis examines English-language content from publishers, ranked by Facebook likes, shares, and comments to their web content. We do not combine network publishers with their local outlets or other subsidiary domains.”

Below is a chart showing NewsWhip’s rankings of Facebook publishers for October 2018:

NewsWhip notes that in the month of October, viral Facebook publishers LAD bible and UNILAD — which previously topped the NewsWhip charts — fell to #13 and #17 respectively in October showing how politically focused much of Facebook was during the month.

NewsWhip notes that all of the top ten publishers saw significant boosts in their engagement figures from September, with Breitbart News receiving 14,495,655 engagements in September and 19,003,827 engagements in October:

The Breitbart News website has also seen incredible growth in recent months with October 2018 ranking amongst the sites top five most trafficked months in the history of the site. Breitbart News is currently the 51st most trafficked website in the United States according to rankings provided by the Amazon-owned digital traffic statistics website Alexa.com.