North Carolina State Adds ‘Social Justice Education’ to Ph.D. Program

North Carolina State University announced this week that it will be adding a Ph.D. program specializing in Social Justice Education.

The new Ph.D. program will be launched at North Carolina State University (NCSU) in the fall semester of 2019, and will seek to “prepare scholar-activists to lead in matters of social justice.”

“The goal of the program is to help educators recognize and disrupt systems of oppression by helping to foster and create equitable learning environments,” said Professor Jessica DeCuir-Gunby, according to the university’s news release.

DeCuir-Gunby is a Director of Graduate Programs for the Teacher Education and Learning Sciences Department, where the Ph.D. program will be housed.

“Its core faculty will come from a variety of focus areas within the field of education,” states NCSU’s news release, “Their research focuses on social justice teacher education, multicultural education and literacy, education and immigration, and diversity and equity in schools and communities.”

The Ph.D. program is worth 60-credit hours, and will address the following:

Scholar activism

Ethnic-racial identity development

Equity in education and teacher education

Ethics in human resource development

Ethical/moral dimensions of school leadership

Student motivation and achievement

Culturally sensitive research approaches and methodologies

The program specialization page goes on to list several other areas of emphasis, including “Diversity and equity in schools and communities, Education and immigration, Multicultural education and literacy, and equity in STEM.”

A typical 60-credit hour program takes 2 years to complete.

“The University chooses to spend money on social justice programs instead of strengthening programs that have low unemployment rates after graduation,” NCSU Turning Point USA chapter president Conner Paszko told Breitbart News.

“They are teaching students a dangerously false ideology that divides people into only two categories — the oppressors and the oppressed.” Added Paszko.

