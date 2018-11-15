NYT: Zuckerberg ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Immigration Ban Comments, Questioned if He Violated Rules

According to a report from the New York Times, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was so “appalled” by President Trump’s comments on immigration, he quizzed executives to determine if the President broke Facebook’s rules.

A recent article published by the New York Times titled “Delay, Deny and Deflect: How Facebook’s Leaders Fought Through Crisis,” provides insight into how Facebook has operated through numerous crises over the past few years, how they have targeted their competitors and how Facebook executives have reacted to political issues.

In 2015, Donald Trump called for a shutdown of Muslim immigration following a series of Islamic terrorist attacks across the globe. This apparently upset Zuckerberg who runs an immigration-based nonprofit organization called FWD.US, and the CEO questioned whether Trump’s comments broke Facebook’s terms of service: