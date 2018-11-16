WashPo: DOJ Accidentally Reveals WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Has Been Charged

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Justice Department has charged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange — information which was accidentally revealed in an unsealed filing by prosecutors.

The Washington Post wrote:

The disclosure came in a filing in a case unrelated to Assange. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kellen S. Dwyer, urging a judge to keep the matter sealed, wrote that “due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged.” Later, Dwyer wrote the charges would “need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested.” Dwyer is also assigned to the WikiLeaks case. People familiar with the matter said what Dwyer was disclosing was true, but unintentional.

Ecuador granted Assange citizenship in December of 2017.

Breitbart News reported in July:

WikiLeaks and Assange attracted mainstream vilification during the 2016 election campaign for its role in distributing leaked Democratic National Committee, showing that, among other things, the DNC colluded with the Clinton campaign against Bernie Sanders. WikiLeaks also revealed the close ties between tech giant Google and the Clinton campaign. Assange has denied that his source was the Russian government or a state party.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has alleged that Wikileaks was used as conduit for distributing information acquired by the Russian state.

Despite praising Assange as a presidential candidate, President Donald’s administration — former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in particular — has described the arrest and prosecution of the Wikileaks figurehead as a “priority.”

