Marks and Spencer Comes Under Fire for ‘Sexist’ Advertising Display

An advertising window display by British retailer Marks and Spencer has been accused of embracing gender roles by feminist activists.

Feminists attacked the retailer after one of its stores installed a new window display that featured separate sections for male and female customers. The men’s side of the window advert included professional clothing and a photograph of a male model in a suit. The women’s side of the advert only featured lingerie.

Users on Twitter jumped at the chance to accuse the brand of sexism. Many suggested that the advert makes conclusions about the primary purpose of each gender.

Dr. Ann Olivarius, a lawyer and self-proclaimed “feminist,” said that the advert was evidence of the retailer’s willingness to advance sexist gender roles. “Could be that @marksandspencer thinks that women’s “fancy little knickers” ARE” outfits to impress”? It’s just that men get to impress at the office and women get to impress the men at home, of course,” she wrote on Twitter

“So often feel like I’ve gone back in time at the moment. Men encouraged to be powerful and women encouraged to be sexy. Ever heard of #MeToo?” another Twitter user wrote.

Other users said the outrage was irrational and misplaced. “I’ve just read about the Nottingham window. My word the whole world is going nuts! I love it and love treating myself to great knickers from M and S! Keep up the great work!” another Twitter user wrote.

“Is it wrong that I want to go and buy a shitload of Marks and Spencer knickers just to piss off the dickheads who think advertising sexy underwear is a crime against humanity?” another user added to the conversation.

The retailer came under fire earlier this year for selling school uniform hijabs to young women. Critics accused the brand of supporting religious extremism.