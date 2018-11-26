Police: Pennsylvania Woman Blames GPS for Driving onto Train Tracks

A woman in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, was found driving on train tracks last Wednesday, according to several local reports. The driver, who was sober, told police that her GPS told her to drive onto the train tracks.

In a Facebook post, the Duquesne Police Department explained the bizarre circumstances surrounding the incident. The woman behind the wheel was ultimately given a citation for careless driving.

This evening at approximately 10 PM, the city of Duquesne Police Department was dispatch for a vehicle on the railroad tracks at Grant Avenue and State Route 837.

Arriving Officers learned from driver, a female from Sewickley, that her GPS advised her to go this way.

The female was 100% sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was cited for careless driving.