Blacklisted Feminist: Saying Men Aren’t Women Used to Be ‘Banal,’ Today It’s ‘Heresy’

Meghan Murphy, a prominent feminist who was recently banned from Twitter for stating that men aren’t women, wrote an article for Quillette on Wednesday explaining how formerly “banal” facts have become “heresy — akin to terrorist speech.”

Murphy, who accused Twitter of “censoring basic facts and silencing people,” was permanently suspended from the social network last week for stating, “Women aren’t men,” and “How are transwomen not men? What is the difference between a man and a transwoman?”

After Twitter made Murphy delete the posts, she made another post calling out Twitter, and was subsequently blacklisted.

“The statement that ‘Men aren’t women’ would have been seen as banal—indeed, tautological—just a few years ago. Today, it’s considered heresy—akin to terrorist speech that seeks to ‘deny the humanity’ of trans-identified people who very much wish they could change sex, but cannot,” declared Murphy in an article for Quillette, Wednesday. “These heretics are smeared as ‘TERF’—a term of abuse that stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist—and blacklisted. On many Twitter threads, the term is more or less synonymous with ‘Nazi.'”

In her article, Murphy also described transgender identity as a “religious faith,” making it impossible to argue with.

“I was angry to have lost a Twitter account with tens of thousands of followers. I was angry to have lost a book deal. But I will recover,” she proclaimed. “I have countless supporters, and my career is far from over. Certainly, I don’t plan on shutting up.”

“But this isn’t just about me. It’s about a cultish movement that is flexing its muscle on campuses, in civic organizations, at public events, and in the back offices of social-media companies, to strike down anyone who dares point out that the gender emperor wears no clothes,” Murphy concluded. “It is about our ability to debate important issues and speak the truth in the public realm. It’s time for all of us—not just women and feminists, who are now taking the worst of it—to put their collective foot down and demand a return to sanity.”