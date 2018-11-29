Starbucks to Ban Pornography on Stores’ WiFi Networks

The announcement was first reported by Business Insider and comes after a new petition from internet-safety advocacy group Enough is Enough garnered more than 26,000 signatures. The nonprofit launched a porn-free campaign aimed at McDonald’s and Starbucks in 2014, and it says that while McDonald’s “responded rapidly and positively,” Starbucks has not. Starbucks said in 2016 that the company was “in active discussions with organizations on implementing the right, broad-based solution that would remove any illegal and other egregious content,” according to a statement Monday by Enough is Enough CEO Donna Rice Hughes on the organization’s website. But they didn’t act, she said.

