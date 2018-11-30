NASA Boss Criticizes Elon Musk for Smoking Weed on Video

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine recently stated that he criticized SpaceX founder Elon Musk for smoking marijuana during a live video podcast, saying Musk “did not inspire confidence.”

Speak to reporters this week, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stated that Elon Musk smoking weed during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast “did not inspire confidence,” the Atlantic reports. Breitbart News previously reported that after footage of Musk smoking marijuana and drinking whiskey during a live podcast went viral, NASA announced that both SpaceX and Boeing — which have been hired by NASA to transport astronauts to the International Space Station — will undergo a months-long safety assessment that will involve hundreds of interviews to determine the culture of each company’s workplace.

In a meeting with reporters, Bridenstine commented on Musk’s actions stating: “I will tell you that was not helpful, and that did not inspire confidence, and the leaders of these organizations need to take that as an example of what to do when you lead an organization that’s going to launch American astronauts.”

Bridenstine revealed that he personally ordered the safety review of both companies but that he had wanted a review of SpaceX’s company culture for some time before the video of Musk smoking weed went viral. When asked by Marina Koren from the Atlantic if the videos of Musk’s drug use was a red flag in terms of SpaceX’s ability to handle the NASA mission, Bridenstine replied: “I think those were not helpful.”

Bridenstine stated that he had “a number of conversations” with Musk about his actions and erratic behavior over the past year. Bridenstine stated: “I will tell you, he is as committed to safety as anybody, and he understands that that was not appropriate behavior, and you won’t be seeing that again,” he said.