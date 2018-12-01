Grindr President: ‘Marriage Is Between Man and Woman’

The president of gay dating app Grindr claimed in a Facebook post that marriage is “between a man and a woman.” His post went on to say, “you can’t deny my feelings about my marriage.”

“Some people think the marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman. And I think so too. But that’s your own business,” declared Grindr president Scott Chen. “Some people think the purpose of the marriage is to have a child carries your DNA. But again, that’s your own business.”

Following his post, Chen then added, “The reason I said marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman is based on my own personal experience. I am a straight man married to a woman I love and I have two beautiful daughters I love from the marriage. This is how I feel about my marriage.”

“Different people have their different feelings about their marriages. You can’t deny my feelings about my marriage,” he continued. “I am a huge advocate for LGBTQ+ rights since I was young. I support gay marriage and I am proud that I can work for Grindr.”

Chinese company Kunlun completed its purchase of Grindr this year, and Chen became president of the company in August.

Before becoming president of Grindr in August, Chen served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since January, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chen previously worked as an engineering manager at Facebook and Facebook-owned platform Instagram.