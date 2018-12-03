NYT: SEC and DOJ Investigating G.E., Tesla, Snap

According to a recent report, General Electric, Tesla Inc. and Snap Inc. are all facing accounting investigations by the DOJ and SEC.

The New York Times reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla, multinational conglomerate General Electric and social media company Snap Inc. are all reportedly under investigation by both the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission. These investigations generally research corporate books and public statements, the Times states that the government does not waste resources without evidence that there may be serious accounting issues.

The New York Times summarized each of the issues that the companies have faced over the past few months, discussing the accounting irregularities from G.E., the Times states: