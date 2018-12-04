Menu
‘Like KFC Banning Chicken:’ Internet Reacts to Tumblr Porn Ban

Tumblr bans all porn
Justin Sullivan/ Getty

The majority of users on the Internet were surprised to read that Tumblr had decided to ban “adult content” on its platform this week, and reacted accordingly. Here were some of the highlights.

Most reactions referenced the fact that Tumblr was the only prominent social network left which allowed hardcore pornography, with one study claiming nearly 50 percent of users came across porn on the platform while browsing.

Adult content is banned from Facebook, while Twitter “prohibits the promotion of adult sexual content globally,” including pornography and nudity.

In a blog post, Monday, Tumblr CEO Jeff D’Onofrio claimed the ban was to make “more people feel comfortable expressing themselves.”

D’Onofrio also cited recent controversy surrounding “child sexual exploitation” found on the platform, however, which led to Tumblr being kicked off of Apple’s App Store.

“We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content. In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves,” the CEO proclaimed. “Bottom line: There are no shortage of sites on the internet that feature adult content… We will leave it to them and focus our efforts on creating the most welcoming environment possible for our community.”

The ban on adult content will start December 17, and includes “photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content—including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations—that depicts sex acts.”

Content excluded from the ban includes “exposed female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery,” as well as “nudity related to political or newsworthy speech, and nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations.”

