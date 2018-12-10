Google Employee Found Dead in New York City Office

A 22-year-old Google employee was found dead in the company’s New York City office, Friday, according to a report.

The Wrap reported on Saturday that software engineer Scott Krulcik was found by a janitor “on the sixth floor of the building on Eighth Avenue near West 16th Street around 9 p.m. ET on Friday.”

“EMS workers tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Krulcik was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Wrap claimed, adding that the body “did not show signs of trauma, and there did not appear to be foul play.”

According to the New York Post, Krulcik, who joined Google in May 2016, lived in the West Village and “did not have a history of medical conditions or substance abuse problems.”