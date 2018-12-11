All Clear After Facebook Headquarters Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

UPDATE: Police gave the all clear at Facebook’s head office in Menlo Park, California, after a suspicious package was ruled safe around 8 p.m. local time, according to CBS San Fransisco. Read Breitbart News Network’s original report below.

Law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat Tuesday in the vicinity of Facebook’s offices in Menlo Park, California, according to a report.

According to Nicole Acker, a management analyst with Menlo Park Police Department, the San Mateo bomb squad is responding to the possible threat at the social networking giant’s campus in Menlo Park and is requesting the public to avoid the scene, reports CNN.

Live over Facebook HQ – evacuations after a bomb threat. https://t.co/3S7znm8W5j — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 12, 2018

UPDATE: Officials say bomb threat that has forced evacuations at Facebook building was called into NYPD, which in turn notified @MenloParkPD. https://t.co/0twspwR1Qa

Police say bomb squad on scene. pic.twitter.com/Tn1YWkVB32 — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) December 12, 2018

Several buildings on campus are currently under evacuation.

Menlo Police were notified of the alert around 5:00 p.m. local time by the New York Police Department, who were the initial recipients of the threat.

A Facebook spokesperson said no injuries have been reported.