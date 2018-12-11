Jackson Lee claimed — without qualification — that “there are not enough individuals of diversity,” asking Pichai how YouTube is “distributing resources to U.S. diversity.”

JACKSON LEE: My community is diverse. As you well may have heard, the Congressional Black Caucus has been working extensively with Google and other search engines to recognize there are not enough individuals of diversity and African-Americans. My district has a huge number of musicians, artists, and creators from all areas of entertainment.

I’d be interested in what efforts are being taken by Google’s platform YouTube to promote diversity, inclusion with its employees. What are the demographics of YouTube’s U.S. employees, and also, how is YouTube currently distributing resources to U.S. diversity? But the focus is on diversity. What are you doing? YouTube is a great message, and there is a whole population growing of diverse persons including African-Americans.

PICHAI: Diversity is an area we are very committed to. YouTube, as you highlighted is a platform, where, as we reach out to content creators, we want to ensure there [are] diverse perspectives, and we do reach out to minority communities, and we engage with them to make sure they have a voice on the platform. It is something we are committed to doing.

As a company, we have been undertaking a lot of work. We were one of the first to publish a transparency report. We publish our representation numbers externally.

There is a lot more work left to do. We acknowledge that, but it is an area we have engaged with the Congressional Black Caucus, and w e are committed to doing more.

JACKSON LEE: Let me invite you to Texas, and the 18th Congressional District on these very important issues, and I’d like to work with Google, as we go forward, on some of the many issues that I’ve raised here today.

PICHAI: It would be a pleasure to do that.