Watch Live: Congress Grills Google CEO on Censorship, Privacy Concerns

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is set to appear before the House Judiciary Committee today at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss Google’s collection and use of user data.

The hearing, titled “Transparency & Accountability: Examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices,” will “examine potential bias and the need for greater transparency regarding the filtering practices of tech giant Google,” according to the committee.

Pichai agreed in September to appear before the committee, though would only do so after the 2018 midterm elections.

The hearing was originally supposed to take place last week, but was postponed due to former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

Tomorrow we will be holding a hearing with @Google CEO @sundarpichai Tomorrow’s hearing "Transparency & Accountability: Examining Google and its Data Collection, Use, and Filtering Practices" will be available live at: https://t.co/OX6wobR2tr — House Judiciary ⚖ (@HouseJudiciary) December 10, 2018

As reported by Breitbart Tech reporter Lucas Nolan last week, “The committee is expected to question Pichai on the possibility of the company’s liberal bias entering into its policies or consumer products,” and it is “also expected that Pichai will be questioned about the company’s operations in China.”

In September, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) declared, “Google has a lot of questions to answer about reports of bias in its search results, violations of user privacy, anticompetitive behavior and business dealings with repressive regimes like China.”