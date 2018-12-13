Apple Announces $1 Billion Austin Campus

Tech giant Apple has announced plans to build a new campus costing $1 billion in Austin, Texas, as part of its ongoing U.S. expansion. The facility will eventually employ 15,000 workers ranging from engineers to customer support representatives.

The Verge reports that Apple has plans for a large U.S. expansion, with a $1 billion campus in the city of Austin at the heart of the company’s strategy. The new Austin campus will mark the company’s third in the city, where the company already employees 6,200 workers. The latest campus will be approximately 133 acres, making it the largest private employer in the city of Austin.

The new campus will act as the base of operations for 5,000 employees but will eventually have a total capacity of 15,000 workers who will work on a range of tasks from engineering to customer support, the facility will also run on 100 percent renewable energy as all Apple facilities worldwide do. Apple also has plans to open facilities in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City, each city will be home to around 1,000 Apple employees.

Over the next three years, Apple also plans to expand their existing operations in Pittsburgh, New York, and Boulder, Colorado. The company currently employees 90,000 people across the United States. Apple isn’t the only tech giant to expand their U.S. business in recent years, e-commerce giant Amazon recently concluded its much more public search for a city in which to open their second headquarters.

The city of New York offered Amazon approximately $2 billion in incentives to build the facility there, a decision for which the city has received much criticism. In November it was announced that Amazon would split their new HQ between New York City and Arlington, Virginia.