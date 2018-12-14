Tesla’s Head of Digital Product Joins Management Exodus

Tesla continues to lose executives at a rapid pace with the company’s head of digital product, Parag Vaish, leaving to join a startup at Google’s incubator.

CNBC reports that Parag Vaish, Tesla’s head of digital product, has resigned from the company and will be joining Google’s internal incubator called Area 120. Vaish only joined Tesla last year where he managed a team of over 40 employees working in areas such as e-commerce and software design. Vaish will be joining Area 120 which is described as “a workshop for Google’s experimental products.”

Vaish was hired to Tesla by Jon McNeill, the company’s former president of global sales and service who left to join the ride-sharing company Lyft as COO. Vaish reportedly worked closely with CEO Elon Musk on digital products and was reporting to Tesla’s Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Robin Ren before he left. “I’m very proud of the work we did at Tesla, and to be part of the mission to transform the world to sustainable energy,” Vaish said.

Tesla has faced the departure of a number of top company executives over the course of 2018, the company’s former engineering leader Doug Field left after an extended “leave of absence” and went on to rejoin Apple’s autonomous driving project. Jon McNeill, the president of global sales and service, left Tesla February after working at the company for two years, he later went on to join the ride-sharing company Lyft where he served as company COO. Justin McAnear, the company’s vice president of worldwide finance and operations, also left the company stating that he had been given the chance to work as CFO of another firm and did not want to miss the opportunity.

According to a report from CNBC, Tesla has lost approximately 41 executives over the course of 2018 as of September.