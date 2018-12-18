Mark Zuckerberg Loses $19B, More than Any Other Billionaire, from Facebook’s 2018 Stock Slide

Mark Zuckerberg has lost more money in 2018 than any of the top billionaires in the world, after Facebook suffered a devastating year. His losses for the year are estimated at $19 billion.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Mark Zuckerberg dropped $19 billion in 2018. The Facebook CEO was worth around $75 billion at the beginning of the year, but his net worth was recorded at $56 billion on Monday.

Zuckerberg fell under scrutiny in March, after Facebook was called out for allowing the company Cambridge Analytica to allegedly misuse the data for 50 million of its users.

By July, Facebook’s stock had plummeted to a new low, causing Zuckerberg to lose nearly $16 billion in one single day, and losing another $2 billion over the course of the next few days.

The social media platform had also censored numerous conservative users throughout the year, including advertisements from pro-life groups, and even a disabled veteran.

Facebook had also suspended a plethora of users for questionable reasons, including black conservative Terrance Williams, Canadian columnist Jamie Glazov, after he posted screenshots of abuse he received for criticizing Islam, conservative activist Laura Loomer, after she was banned on Twitter, and Muslim Imam Tawhidi, after he had mocked the terrorist organization Hamas.

On Sunday, the social media platform even suspended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu for criticizing Facebook as “thought police.”

Last week, Facebook had fallen under scrutiny yet again after it was reported that a bug had affected nearly 7 million users, granting permission to third-party apps to access their photos, including photos that users had never posted to Facebook.

After this disastrous year for Facebook, riddled with seemingly countless blunders and poor decisions, Zuckerberg finds himself losing the most money than any of his billionaire counterparts in 2018.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.