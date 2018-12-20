Watch Live: Tribute to Andrew Breitbart at TPUSA’s Student Action Summit

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins British politician and Brexit champion Nigel Farage and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Thursday to talk about Andrew Breitbart and the impact of his legacy.

A Tribute to Andrew Breitbart will be held at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida. Watch live as those who knew him best discuss his legacy and impact on the conservative movement.

The panel is scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Alana Mastranglo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.