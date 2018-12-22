The Top 5 Websites to Visit for Christmas

As Christmas draws closer by the day, Breitbart News has chosen to list some of the most fun and popular websites for our readers to visit during the Christmas season.

After spending the past year pointing out the dangers of the digital world, Breitbart Tech is pleased to highlight some of the more positive websites and technologies available these days. This year, Breitbart Tech is going to highlight some of the most fun Christmas themed websites for readers to visit with their children or grandchildren leading up to Christmas.

1: NORAD Santa Tracker

The NORAD Santa Tracker has long been a popular online Christmas tool which is designed to track Santa Claus as he travels around the world delivering presents to all young boys and girls. This website has been operating for so long that this reporter can remember using the site myself as a child.

While the website focuses on tracking Santa in a GPS style fashion, it also features Christmas themed games, music and videos. Visit the NORAD Santa Tracker here.

2: Portable North Pole

At the Portable North Pole, parents can take advantage of custom personalized videos, and even phone calls and video chats with Santa Claus himself. The site also features Santa’s Village where children can watch videos from Santas’ elves, complete coloring books and read fun Christmas cooking recipes. Visit the Portable North Pole here.

Watch a video from the Portable North Pole below:

3: Reindeer Cam

The Reindeer Cam allows users to directly view a livestream of Santa’s very own reindeers. The website features shows at specific times, the Santa & Friends official show takes place on weekdays at 11:00 a.m.& 7:00 p.m. Eastern and 7:00 p.m. Eastern on weekends. A special section of the Reindeer Cam website also teaches children the characteristics of a “Nice Kid” and even shows them how to write a letter to Santa Claus himself.

The Reindeer Cam website also features an official app so that users can view the Reindeer live feed on the go. Visit the Reindeer Cam website here.

4: Elf Yourself.com

Elf Yourself operates as both a website and a mobile app, allowing users to upload photos of themselves and family members which are then placed onto the body of one of Santa’s elves who act out a number of skits and dances. Elf Yourself is a fun way to send Christmas cheer to friends and family during the Holiday season.

Visit Elf Yourself here.

5: Why Christmas

Why Christmas allows users to learn all about Christmas and the traditions surrounding the holiday, such as the Christmas tree, Santa Claus and the North Pole. Why Christmas also tells the Christmas Story and the birth of Jesus Christ and provides information on how Christmas is celebrated around the world.

Visit Why Christmas here.

These are some of Breitbart Tech’s top website suggestions for Christmas 2018, Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating the holiday at this time of year!