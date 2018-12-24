UMaine College Republicans Host ‘Deck the Wall’ Christmas Party

The UMaine College Republicans hosted a “Deck the Wall,” Christmas party much to the displeasure of their progressive peers.

According to a report from Campus Reform, the College Republicans at the University of Maine angered some of their progressive peers when they announced last week that they would be hosting a “Deck the Wall” holiday party.

On the Facebook event page for the holiday party, the student group says that the party would celebrate both sides of the border wall, meaning that both Mexican and American themes would be featured at the event.

Please join us for our first annual Christmas Party! Half of the party will be on the Mexican themed side of the Wall, and half will be on the American themed side of the Wall. As a generally overlooked party on campus, we look forward to generating political discussion on this pertinent topic in politics, and getting to talk about our view on all things political – everyone is invited to come, partake in the festivities, and share their point of view!

After some students complained to the administration about the events, the College Republicans group caved and issued a statement apologizing for the event.

“Hey everyone, just want to clarify some things about our upcoming Christmas party tomorrow,” the group said in the statement . “It has come to my attention that many people have taken issue with our decided theme of ‘Deck the Wall,’ and feel it’s unnecessarily inflammatory. I’d like to make clear that our goal is not to be so, and simply to generate political discourse on a very pertinent topic that many may not agree on.”

The party went on as planned on December 16, featuring both American and Mexican themes.