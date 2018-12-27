NC State Students Launch Satanism Club

A group of students at North Carolina State University launched a campus club centered on satanism.

According to a report from The College Fix, students at North Carolina State University recently launched a satanism club which is designed both provoke Christian students and promote certain predefined liberal values. This isn’t the first organization of its kind. “Satanism” groups all around the country have been formed to provoke conservatives and stir conversation on the topics of religion and progressivism.

According to the group’s website, the “Satanic Students at NC State University” hope to encourage their embrace a form of progressive humanism, which includes an emphasis on empathy, scientific inquiry, and social justice.

The mission of Satanic Students at NC State University is to 1) encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, 2) reject tyrannical authority, 3) advocate scientific examination of the universe and our place in it, 4) promote morality and justice based on rational, humanistic values, and 5) be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits guided by the individual will.

Some Christians, however, view the rise of these groups as a serious threat to religion in America. A 2017 column in Crisis Magazine addressed the rise of “Satanism” groups in America.

“The real issue is all about the mainstreaming of Satanism in America. Much as the same-sex ‘marriage’ debate was about acceptance of the homosexual lifestyle, so also Satanic groups seek social acceptance,” the column reads. “Indeed, this is what the Satanists themselves declare. For them, it has nothing to do with religious practices. Many of them even allege they have none. They simply want to mainstream Satanism so that it will be viewed as normal.”

Members of the group at North Carolina State say that their group acts as a counterbalance to the campus’ strong Christian presence. They say that they have yet to encounter a backlash from their peers since establishing the group.