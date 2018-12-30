Louisiana Police Department Offers ‘Free Meth Testing’ for Zika Virus

A Louisiana police department issued a tongue-in-cheek warning to methamphetamine users on Saturday, offering to inspect their meth supply for traces of the Zika virus.

The Harahan Police Department, which is located in a suburb of New Orleans, posted the “warning” on its Facebook Saturday evening as a creative way to catch unsuspecting meth users in their tracks.

“If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus,” the post read. “Please bring all of it to your local Police Department, and they will test it for free. If you’re not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home.”

The post went viral, racking up more than 4,500 shares as of Sunday evening. But even though the post racked up thousands of shares, it appeared nobody took the bait.

“Although the post was originally a lighthearted attempt at humor, a lot of great (and incredibly raw) intelligence can be cultivated from the comments,” Harahan police officer Keith Moody, who runs the department’s Facebook page, told ABC News.

Other police departments have used this comical method to crack down on meth users. Police departments in Michigan, Georgia, and South Carolina have all posted similar “warnings” on their Facebook pages to reach out to suspected drug users.