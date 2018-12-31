The U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), a unified military command responsible for overseeing nuclear weapons, deleted a New Year’s Eve tweet stating it stands ready to drop a large-yield bomb, citing the post’s “poor taste.”

The eyebrow-raising New Year’s Eve tweet, which was prompted removed from the command’s official Twitter account, featured previously released footage of a B-2 bomber dropping “a pair of conventional Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP) at a test range,” a Pentagon Spokesperson said, according to CNN.

“#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball … if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger,” the tweet read. “Watch to the end! @AFGlobalStrike @Whiteman_AFB #Deterrence #Assurance #CombatReadyForce #PeaceIsOurProfession.”

Jeff Seldin, a national security correspondent at Voice of America, tweeted a screenshot of the post:

Here’s a screenshot of the @US_Stratcom tweet, w/video ready to go pic.twitter.com/t0p6HzPfJe — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) December 31, 2018

Navy Capt. Brook Dewalt, a press representative for STRATCOM, told CNN that the tweet was “part of our recap of command priorities” and meant to serve as a warning to America’s enemies that the U.S. military is prepared at all time, including New Year’s Eve, to protect the homeland and its citizens.

Following the tweet’s removal, STRATCOM’s Twitter account apologized for the seemingly ominous message, stating, “it was in poor taste & does not reflect our values.”

“We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies,” the command added.