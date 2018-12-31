Universities Introduced Hundreds of Free Online Courses in 2018

Universities around the globe introduced hundreds of free online courses in 2018.

Universities may have done a few good things in 2018. One of the positive developments from universities in 2018 has been the launch of hundreds of free online courses that anyone can take via their closest internet-connected device anywhere in the world.

And these courses aren’t just the partisan liberal arts classes that Breitbart News covers every day. These are substantive courses in subjects like computer programming, engineering, computer science, microbiology, and statistics.

Want to learn sports marketing? Take the free sports marketing class from Northwestern University. Want to take up another language? How about Chinese? You could take a beginner’s Chinese course from National Taiwan University. How about a class on web design? The California Institute of the Arts offers a free online course on this topic.

