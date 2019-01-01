5 Ridiculous Reasons Campus Events Were Canceled in 2018

It is well-understood by now that strange incidences are regularly unfolding on college campuses these days. Take a look at a few of the highlights from 2018, in which a variety of campus events were canceled — each one for its own unique and ridiculous reason.

REASON 1: Vague and Unexplained

In October, DePaul University blacklisted Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens from speaking on campus. The university’s Vice President of Student Affairs Rico Tyler cited “violent language” and “identified populations being singled out in a demeaning fashion” as his reason for canceling the event, but when asked to explain what he meant by that, Tyler did not respond.

REASON 2: Too Many White People

St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, Minnesota, canceled a leadership conference after deciding that too many of its speakers were white. Similarly, organizers for the 2019 California Women’s March recently announced that they, too, have decided to cancel their event due to the lack of melanin in participants’ skin, citing march attendees as “overwhelmingly white.”

REASON 3: It Is Dangerous to Go Outside

In April, Penn State University banned the school’s Outing Club from going outside, claiming that the great outdoors is too dangerous. Therefore, the 98-year-old student organization was left with no events on its calendar, because “the Outing Club isn’t allowed to go outside anymore.”

REASON 4: Jokes Heard by Politically Correct Ears

Earlier this month, an event at Columbia University abruptly ended after students took offense to jokes made by a Saturday Night Live (SNL) writer and comedian. The SNL comedian, Nimesh Patel, reportedly had his microphone taken away by the students who invited him while he was in the middle of his act, and then was told to leave.

REASON 5: An Angry Mob of Students Attack

Scholar and author Charles Murray was unable to speak at Middlebury College in March, after being confronted by an angry mob of students. When Murray and Middlebury professor Allison Stanger attempted to leave, students reportedly “violently set upon the car, rocking it, pounding on it, jumping on and trying to prevent it from leaving campus.”

The professor ended up having to visit a hospital after a violent protester “pulled professor Stanger’s hair and twisted her neck.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.