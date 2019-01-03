‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Star Will Poulter Leaves Twitter in ‘Interest of Mental Health’

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter announced a temporary departure from Twitter, Wednesday, in the interest of his mental health. The actor has a history of attacking President Trump on the platform.

“In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter. Before I do, I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched ‘Bandersnatch’ and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created,” Poulter declared. “I accept all criticisms and it’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!”

“As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided. It’s a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media,” he explained. “I don’t want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful, nor do I want my disengagement with social media to be at the expense of any organizations I am lucky to work with. So I will still be posting occasionally for and with @AntiBullyingPro @leap_cc @MayMeasure and @bptcompany among others.”

“I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone,” Poulter proclaimed, before concluding, “This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path,” in reference to the recently released Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star John Boyega praised Poulter’s decision, responding, “Best thing you can do mate… well done.”

Poulter, who has over 370,000 followers on Twitter, has frequently used his account to attack President Trump and his supporters.

“Encouraged and hopeful at the sight of people united in the continued fight against Trumps regime. This bad guy will loose in the end,” posted Poulter in June, while in January 2018, the actor declared, “I don’t support trump supporters.”

In other Twitter posts, Poulter described President Trump as “stupid,” “terrifying,” and “a dick,” and claimed the president has “done his upmost” to keep “women of colour” down.

In September, Poulter also claimed he felt “guilty” about being a “white, straight, middle-class male,” in an interview with The Guardian.

“What my privilege has meant is that I haven’t experienced the same levels of exclusion and inaccessibility that might come with being working class,” declared Poulter. “I’ve certainly felt guilty about that. But guilt for those less privileged and those who experience the prejudice from which I’m protected isn’t enough. Acknowledgement is the first step in hopefully using your privilege to realise a more equitable society. I’m trying to find ways to deconstruct that hierarchy as opposed to just enjoying the privilege and acknowledging the guilt.”

“I’m keen to develop as an activist and involve myself in charities and organisations. And with my acting, it’s important that the projects I do have a sociopolitical impact,” he continued. “I try to be conscious about the message. As a white, straight, middle-class male, I’m aware of things I take for granted.”