Elon Musk Sets Tone for Tesla’s 2019 with Sarcastic Alien Conspiracy Meme

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter accusing Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, of being an alien.

The meme, which Musk posted on Thursday, declared, “Neil Armstrong was the first person to land on the moon. ‘Neil A.’ Backwards is ‘Alien’,” and received nearly 500,000 likes and over 100,000 retweets.

There are no coincidences pic.twitter.com/9AEbbuXZGn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2019

Musk captioned the post, “There are no coincidences.”

This week, China made history by claiming to have landed a spacecraft and rover on the dark side of the moon.

Also this week, Musk’s company Tesla faced plummeting shares and claims that Tesla is facing “waning demand.”

As Breitbart Tech reporter Lucas Nolan reported on Wednesday, “Tesla shares plummeted by as much as nine percent Wednesday after the company once again failed to meet delivery estimates for the fourth quarter.”

“Tesla claimed to have delivered 90,700 vehicles in their fourth quarter, short of Wall Street projections for the company,” he reported. “Tesla also claimed to have boosted their production levels in the fourth quarter significantly, from 80,142 in the third quarter to 86,500 in the fourth.”

Musk has previously made viral jokes and pop culture references on Twitter during periods of controversy, or instability with his companies, and in October, Musk expressed interest on Twitter in creating an anime-style giant mecha robot.

It is time to create a mecha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2018