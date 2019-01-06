Gallup: Socialism Becoming Normalized Among Democrats

Socialism is becoming more normalized among Americans who identify as Democrats, according to a recent poll, as their approval of capitalism falls at the same time.

A recent Gallup poll showed that 57 percent of Democrats view socialism positively, while 47 percent of Democrats view capitalism positively. Across the aisle, only 16 percent of Republicans view socialism in a positive light, a number still frighteningly high among those who identify as conservative.

The Gallup poll adds that the youth are more likely to favor socialism than those who are older. “Evidence for this is found in the strong support younger voters gave Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign,” says Gallup, “and in the candidacy of Ocasio-Cortez.”

Socialists — running for office as democrats — are indeed getting elected, as they promise to provide young Americans with free services, in which they will make other generations pay for.

These politicians brand themselves as “democratic socialists,” bringing socialist policies like “medicare-for-all” into the national conversation, which normalizes the concept of cradle-to-grave, government-run healthcare among Americans, many of whom, are too young to remember the days of the Soviet Bloc, when socialists had more control.

The late American economist Milton Friedman once said: “a society which is socialist cannot also be democratic, in the sense of guaranteeing individual freedom.”

The Gallup says that that time will tell as to whether or not the appeal of socialism is a phase among the youth and will dissipate as one grows older, or if these big-government beliefs are “a more permanent part of the political beliefs” held by individuals belonging to the millennial generation.

The 28-year-old Boston University alumna, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, is one of the first of the millennial generation to be elected to congress.

The newly elected representative is a quintessential millennial socialist that many universities appear to be churning out today, as well as a testimony to the quality of today’s higher-education needing to be reexamined.

