Netflix: Golden Globes Audience ‘Watching Commercials for First Time in Months’

Netflix tweeted “shoutout to everyone who is watching commercials for the first time in several months” The platform allows consumers to watch movies and television shows it hosts without advertisements, but for a monthly subscription fee.

shoutout to everyone who is watching commercials for the first time in several months — Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2019

The post received over 55,000 likes.

During the Golden Globes, Bohemian Rhapsody won the award for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category, with the movie’s star Rami Malek also picking up Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in the Drama category, while Green Book also won three awards. Netflix was among the big winners at the event, taking home multiple awards.

Cable television has been on the decline since the introduction of streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. In 2017, it was reported that Netflix had amassed more subscribers than “the largest American cable television providers put together,” while in the same year, the CEO of the American Cable Association (ACA), Matthew Polka, claimed cable television is “failing” as a business.

“As a business, it is failing,” Polka declared. “It is very, very difficult for a cable operator in many cases to even break even on the cable side of the business, which is why broadband is so important, giving consumers more of a choice that we can’t give them on cable.”

“The cable business isn’t what it used to be because of the high costs,” he continued, claiming, “it’s the video issue of our time as consumers learn they have choice.”

In May 2018, Netflix’s shares were reported as being more valuable than both Disney and Comcast, and in October, Netflix opened its first production hub in Albuquerque, New Mexico.