Brothel Offers Amazon Alexa-Powered Sex Tape Studio During CES

Sheri’s Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada, is offering guests an Amazon Alexa-powered sex tape recording studio during the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week.

According to the Sun, which was given an exclusive tour, the room is fully automated using an Amazon Alexa-powered Echo speaker.

After guests say, “Alexa, begin the porn star experience,” the “shutters go down, the lights turn on, and the cameras start filming from all angles.”

“The cameras are linked up to a computer system that cycles through different viewpoints, cutting them into a professional-style clip,” reported the Sun. “And once punters are finished, they can collect the tape on an SD card and take it home – for strictly personal use only.”

The brothel’s madam, Dena, told the Sun that, “The week of the CES show is our busiest time of year, and each year we make the extra effort to introduce exciting new amenities at the Ranch.”

“Sheri’s offers a quiet, safe and private retreat on our 20-acre property, away from the noise and crowds of CES’ convention floor,” she declared. “We want to give our customers a one-of-a-kind experience they won’t find anywhere else.”

Dena also explained, “All of the ladies are independent contractors, so the cost for creating a sex tape will vary depending on what each individual courtesan chooses to charge for the service.”

Last year, during CES, a gentleman’s club in Las Vegas received press for showcasing a pair of robot strippers.

Daily Beast journalist Taylor Lorenz, who attended the robot stripper event, claimed most attendees “were in town for CES and most decided to check out the human strippers before stumbling into the robot dance party.”

“The machines grinded against the poles as guests sprayed dollar bills at their feet adorned with high-heeled stripper shoes,” she documented. “When the stereo began blaring ‘Put your filthy hands all over me,’ one man tenderly caressed a robot’s leg.”

This year, the CEO of a sex tech company accused CES of “sexism” and “double standards,” after the show revoked an innovation award from the company, which developed an advanced robotic sex toy for women, and also informed the company that it wouldn’t be able to showcase its product.

“WE WON. Lora DiCarlo was selected as a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Robotics and Drone product category for the Osé personal massager. It was vetted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA, which owns and produces CES) and then a panel of independent expert judges in robotics scored it highly across all judging criteria; they saw the same marvel of cutting-edge technology that we did,” explained Lora DiCarlo CEO Lora Haddock. “My team rejoiced and celebrated. A month later our excitement and preparations were cut short when we were unexpectedly informed that the administrators at CES and CTA were rescinding our award and subsequently that we would not be allowed to showcase Osé, or even exhibit at CES 2019.”

“It’s also important to note that a literal sex doll for men launched on the floor at CES in 2018 and a VR porn company exhibits there every year, allowing men to watch pornography in public as consumers walk by. Clearly CTA has no issue allowing explicit male sexuality and pleasure to be ostentatiously on display,” she proclaimed. “Other sex toys have exhibited at CES and some have even won awards, but apparently there is something different, something threatening about Osé, a product created by women to empower women.”