VIDEO: Man Leaves Dead Raccoon on Table at McDonald’s

It almost sounds like the tagline to a joke. A man brought a dead raccoon into a San Francisco McDonald’s Sunday, leaving it on a table for all to see as blood dripped from the carcass, according to a video of the incident.

The viral seven-minute video, captured by customer Chris Brooks, shows the vagrant man sitting with a carcass while a McDonald’s employee tells him to leave the fast food joint.

Brooks, 54, went into the fast food joint on Sunday to grab his breakfast when he witnessed the gruesome scene.

“The guy came in screaming, ‘Help, help, help!'” said Brooks. “He came to the counter, and I thought it was a dog at first. The employees told him to leave and he went and sat down with it.”

Later in the video, an employee can be seen removing the bloody carcass and dumping it in a trash can in front of the restaurant.

Health officials say the McDonalds closed for five hours to do a deep cleaning of the dining room, and inspectors gave the all-clear for the restaurant to re-open after cleaning was complete.

“We want to assure the public that McDonald’s addressed the problem appropriately. They cleaned it, sanitized it which is the main thing for us,” said Stephanie Cushing, Director of Environmental Health.

Officials with the San Francisco Police Department responded to the situation around 7 a.m., taking the man in for a mental health evaluation.

“Based on our information, he didn’t meet the criteria (for psychiatric detention),” Officer Adam Lobsinger told SF Gate. “We always offer services. The city has a number of services. When we do a mental health detention, that’s a little more in-depth. That means you’re a threat to yourself or to others.”