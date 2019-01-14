‘Jeff Bozo:’ Trump Slams Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Social Media

President Trump called out Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos on Twitter, Sunday, referring to the billionaire as “Jeff Bozo” in a post to Twitter.

“So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post,” President Trump declared. “Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!” Trump was referring to reports in the National Enquirer about Bezos’ alleged affair.

President Trump and Bezos have previously engaged in public spats, going all the way back to Trump’s 2016 election campaign, and in June, Trump encouraged Washington Post employees to go on strike against Bezos.

On Saturday, President Trump accused the Washington Post of being a “lobbyist” newspaper for Amazon.

“Washington Post, that’s basically the lobbyist for Amazon. You know, he uses that — Bezos has got bigger problems than anybody right now. But Bezos uses that as his lobbyist, OK, as far as I’m concerned,” Trump claimed. “And The Washington Post is almost as bad or probably as bad as The New York Times.”

In March, shares in Amazon dropped after it was revealed that President Trump “hates” the company, and the president has repeatedly referred to the Washington Post as the “Amazon Washington Post,” and “fake news.”

“Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!” posted President Trump in August 2017, adding in December, “Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!”

In March 2018, he went after Amazon again, posting, “I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

Bezos criticized President Trump’s comments about the Washington Post in September, proclaiming, “it’s really dangerous to demonize the media.”