Ohio School Removes Cop Who Ticketed Principal for Parking in Handicapped Space

A police officer was removed from Jefferson K-8 school in Warren, Ohio, after the school’s principal was given a ticket for parking in a handicapped spot.

The report claims that illegal parking has been an issue at the school for a while. The officer in question claimed that one car was repeatedly parking in a handicapped spot. After the officer wrote a ticket for the vehicle, which belonged to the school’s principal, the principal called the district superintendent and asked that the school resource officer be removed.

The officer claims now that he doesn’t want to go back to the school because of the incident. Despite the incident, the Warren City School District claims that it is working diligently to place another school resource officer at Jefferson K-8.

The superintendent of the school district released a statement on the matter, vaguely claiming that they are working on a school resource officer program that will put more cops on school grounds in the district.

The Warren City School District has worked diligently over the past several years with the City of Warren to create and develop an effective School Resource Officer Program. Our students, families and staff have received many benefits from this relationship and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future. It is our belief that an individual event or series of events should never impede what we have accomplished or affect the positive rapport and interactions our students and staff experience with our officers each day.

It is not yet known how the assignment of a new school resource officer will solve the parking problems at the school.