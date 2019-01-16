BYU Apologizes After Posting Photo of White Students Dressed as Tacos

Brigham Young University apologized this week after it faced criticism for an Instagram post featuring two white students dressed as tacos.

According to a report from Campus Reform, Brigham Young University was forced to apologize this week after an Instagram post featuring two students dressed in sombreros and taco costumes upset some students. The post was made by the Melvin J. Ballard Center for Economic Self-Reliance to promote a “Taco Tuesday” event.

Students immediately complained about the post and its alleged insensitivity. “I hope Ballard Center and BYU will examine their actions and issue an apology for being culturally insensitive”, one student said.

You don’t owe an apology at all. You shouldn’t have apologized. This wasn’t offensive. The people that claimed to have been offended need to grow up. If you apologize for something as silly and inoffensive as this, you’re going to let the world control you. — robert bishop (@robertgrimace) January 14, 2019

The Ballard Center eventually caved to the pressure and apologized for the post in a Tweet earlier this month.

“Earlier today the Ballard Center shared a social media post that was insensitive. We are very sorry and regret creating the post,” the apology read. “Thank you to all who have taken the time to reach out. Your comments highlight the compassion you have for others. We appreciate your insights, feedback, and the learning opportunity.”

Some students weren’t impressed by the apology. One anonymous student said “In the words of Brigham Young, the person from which our beloved university gets [its name], ‘He who takes offense when no offense is intended is a fool, and he who takes offense when offense is intended is a greater fool,’” the student said.

“I am Mexican and the post was funny for me,” another student wrote.