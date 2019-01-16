WATCH: Women Caught ‘Twerking’ atop SUV Traveling Down Highway

Two passengers decided to take a joyride on top of a moving vehicle Monday, “twerking” on the roof of a white SUV as it traveled down a St. Louis, Missouri, highway, according to cell phone video of the incident.

The video, captured by a motorist traveling down the highway, showed both women shaking their backsides on top of the white GMC SUV with no license plate as it traveled down Interstate 64 in St. Louis.

“We were in traffic obviously and were going pretty slow, but then I saw a girl get out of the car and get on top of the vehicle,” the motorist, Jackie Friedhoff, told the New York Post Wednesday. “And I’m like, ‘Did I just see that?’”

Friedhoff, a 30-year-old registered nurse, said she had been driving slowly when she spotted the two women gyrating their hips while a third woman hung out of the passenger-side window with a cell phone to film the display.

Friedhoff said the women’s impromptu dance party on top of the car’s roof caused other drivers to slow down enough to witness the eye-popping spectacle.

She did not report the incident to police but decided to put the video on Facebook in the hopes someone would report them. Friedhoff’s video became a viral success within 48 hours, surpassing 250,000 views on Facebook alone on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I was honestly not expecting it to go viral,” Friedhoff said. “Normally I’m a pretty private person and I don’t post personal stuff like that, so it was odd for me to post that on Facebook.”

Friedhoff’s video went so viral, one of the women captured in the video asked Friedhoff to tag her in the Facebook video. The woman later deleted her Facebook profile.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis police told KDSK that the department did not receive any calls in connection with the incident.