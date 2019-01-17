Dead Baby Found in Amazon Warehouse Trash Can

A dead newborn baby was reportedly found in an Amazon warehouse trash can on Wednesday.

According to Business Insider, the dead baby was found “inside a women’s restroom at the distribution center” in Phoenix, Arizona.

“The baby was beyond resuscitation and confirmed dead when first responders arrived at the scene,” Business Insider reported, adding that an investigation has been opened.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesman declared, “This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority.”

Sky News further reported, Thursday, that the baby was a girl, and that police have located and contacted the baby’s mother.

“Detectives have located and contacted the mother, but police have not said whether she is an Amazon employee — and her identity has not been revealed,” Sky News revealed.

Amazon has repeatedly been accused of awful working conditions at its warehouses, with an undercover investigation last year documenting employees urinating in bottles and trashcans for fear of being sanctioned for taking a bathroom break, and employees falling asleep on the job due to exhaustion.

Last January, it was also revealed that ten percent of Amazon employees in Ohio were on food stamps, while one employee was reportedly living in an Amazon warehouse parking lot following an injury on the job.